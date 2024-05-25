loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 38,504 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,914.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 397,095 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

