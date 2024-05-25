LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $277.05

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $277.05 and last traded at $275.45, with a volume of 99692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,681 shares of company stock worth $11,109,490 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.