Lundin Mining Co. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
