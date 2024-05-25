Lundin Mining Co. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.