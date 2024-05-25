LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,042. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

