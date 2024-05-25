LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $107.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,042. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
