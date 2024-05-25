Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.4%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.29. 73,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 363,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,902,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

