Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MLGF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.50. Malaga Financial has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.