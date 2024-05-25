Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Manchester & London Stock Down 2.0 %

LON:MNL opened at GBX 682 ($8.67) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 642.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 590.45. Manchester & London has a twelve month low of GBX 409 ($5.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 696 ($8.85). The stock has a market cap of £274.10 million, a P/E ratio of 263.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Insider Activity at Manchester & London

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of Manchester & London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.43), for a total value of £39,780 ($50,559.23). 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.