Manjunath Gangadharan Sells 946 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $65.50 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,277,000 after purchasing an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 813,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $57,787,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

