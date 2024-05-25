ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.