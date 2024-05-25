Mark Alan Becker Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00.
Dexterra Group Stock Performance
DXT stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Dexterra Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35.
Dexterra Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dexterra Group
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.