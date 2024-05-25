Mark Alan Becker Acquires 20,000 Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

DXT stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Dexterra Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Stories

