Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 104.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2,272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,618.29 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,530.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,465.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

