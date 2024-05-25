Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

