Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $33,720,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4,501.7% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 387,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 378,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,019,000 after buying an additional 372,528 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 68.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 299,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

MTDR opened at $60.59 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

