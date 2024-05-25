Melvina Wong-Zaza Purchases 8,340 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,863.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 68,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

