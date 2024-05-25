MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of MGM China stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.
About MGM China
