MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 24,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 84,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

