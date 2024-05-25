Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $433.60 and last traded at $431.78. Approximately 4,872,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,217,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.36 and a 200-day moving average of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.