Mizuho Lowers Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $33.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

PECO opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after buying an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

