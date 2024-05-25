Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $163.33

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.33, but opened at $160.00. Moderna shares last traded at $159.90, with a volume of 1,494,819 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Moderna Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,971. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

