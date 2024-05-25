Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 261.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,045 shares of company stock worth $15,597 and sold 5,953 shares worth $101,438. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

