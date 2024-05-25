MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3299 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
Featured Stories
