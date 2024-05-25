MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $349.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

