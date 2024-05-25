Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $753.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $679.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,380 shares of company stock worth $32,026,223 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

