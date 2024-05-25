Monro, Inc. (MNRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 18th

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Monro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Monro has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $702.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

About Monro

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.