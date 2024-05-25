Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSDL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 1.5 %

MSDL opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.