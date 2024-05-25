MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.17

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$44.17 and last traded at C$44.32, with a volume of 10171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.6784566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

