National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.49

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.4939 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

National Grid has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. National Grid has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Grid to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. National Grid has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,050.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.