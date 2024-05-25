National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.49

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.4939 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.
National Grid has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. National Grid has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Grid to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.
National Grid Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. National Grid has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.