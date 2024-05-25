Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

