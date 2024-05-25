New Street Research Upgrades Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) to “Strong-Buy”

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Soitec Stock Performance
Soitec stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. Soitec has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $180.20.
Soitec Company Profile
