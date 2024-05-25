New Street Research Upgrades Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) to “Strong-Buy”

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Soitec Stock Performance

Soitec stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.22. Soitec has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $180.20.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

