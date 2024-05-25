News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in News were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in News by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in News by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

