NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16. 778,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,162,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

NextDecade Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $67,764,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,173 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its position in NextDecade by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

