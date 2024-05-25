NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

