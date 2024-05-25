NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.12. NIO shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 25,320,011 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

