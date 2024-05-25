Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,922,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of Globant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after acquiring an additional 714,162 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Globant by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globant by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $166.61 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GLOB

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.