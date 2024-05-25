Norges Bank Acquires New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 741,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,908,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,729 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,021.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 53,240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

