Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,915,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,217,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

WBS stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.