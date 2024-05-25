Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 511,175 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 511,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $31,816,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 674.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $18,462,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $280.73 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $286.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

