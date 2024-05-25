Norges Bank Buys New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,294,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,363,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

