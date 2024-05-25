Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,048,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,120,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Qorvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 8,090.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,958 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

