Norges Bank Buys Shares of 460,156 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $5,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $241.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.61. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.