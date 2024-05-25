Norges Bank Invests $115.45 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,237,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays downgraded Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 359.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

