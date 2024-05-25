Norges Bank Invests $117.59 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,758,302 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,568,961 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 359,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

