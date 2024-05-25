Norges Bank Invests $96 Million in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000,000. Norges Bank owned 3.82% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of UEC opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.83. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy
In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
