Norges Bank Invests $96 Million in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UECFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000,000. Norges Bank owned 3.82% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of UEC opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.83. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

