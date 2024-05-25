Norges Bank Invests $97.29 Million in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,604,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,288,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

