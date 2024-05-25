Norges Bank Invests $98.02 Million in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,901,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 32.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

