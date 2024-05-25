Norges Bank Makes New $108.25 Million Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,253,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Assurant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Assurant by 12.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Assurant

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.