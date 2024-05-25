Norges Bank Makes New $111.98 Million Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,455,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 313.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 265,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $81.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

