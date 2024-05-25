Norges Bank Makes New $97.83 Million Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 897,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,311,000.

GWRE opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

