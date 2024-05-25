Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,691,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

