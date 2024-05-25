Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 240,293 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,958,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $489.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.53 and a 52-week high of $491.90. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.16 and a 200 day moving average of $414.75.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

